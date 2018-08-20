Adam Gase: Frank Gore “driving me insane” to play in preseason

AP

Dolphins running back Frank Gore has played in a lot of football games over the course of his career, but he says he’ll be nervous before taking the field this Saturday for a home preseason game against the Ravens.

Or he will be nervous in the event that the Dolphins play him against the Ravens. Gore did not play in either of the team’s first two preseason outings and coach Adam Gase isn’t ready to say that will change in what’s usually seen as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.

“Do I need to see him? I don’t,” Gase said. “[But] he’s driving me insane. … We’ll see how the goes. If I say right no, he’ll be in my office in five minutes. I know that he wants to go out there and do something. I think he’s tired of standing on the sideline.”

The Dolphins first-team offense has produced nine points on six possessions thus far this preseason, so getting Gore out there to do something could be beneficial to more than just Gase’s sanity.