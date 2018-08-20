Adrian Peterson signing with Washington

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson worked out for Washington on Monday and he’ll be working with Washington moving forward.

NFL Media reports that Peterson will sign a deal with the team. The move comes after Derrius Guice‘s season-ending torn ACL and ankle injuries for Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall thinned out the ranks at running back for the NFC East club.

Peterson played in 10 games for the Saints and Cardinals last year before a neck injury sent him to injured reserve. He said earlier this offseason that he’s back to full health, but he’d been met with a quiet market around the league this offseason until the run of injuries in Washington the last couple of weeks.

Peterson had a couple of games with the Cardinals that flashed signs of his past production, but ran 156 times for 529 yards and two touchdowns overall. That anemic production wouldn’t represent much of an upgrade on Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and the other backs already on hand, but Peterson will get a chance to prove he can still make waves now that he’s landed in Washington.