Agent: Caraun Reid signing with Cowboys

Getty Images

After being released by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, free agent defensive tackle Caraun Reid is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, per agent Mike McCartney.

Reid was a fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2014 and spent parts of three total seasons with the Lions. After two years in Detroit, he spent a year with the San Diego Chargers before returning to the Lions for one game last season. He also spent time with the Washington Redskins and Colts last year before being let go on Saturday.

Reid helps Dallas replace Richard Ash, who sustained a knee injury in the team’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ash was waived/injured by the Cowboys.