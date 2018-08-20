Andrew Luck still has some work to do after rough outing

AP

Andrew Luck had not dressed for a game in Indianapolis since January 1, 2017. Thus, Colts fans cheered wildly for his return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night.

But that was about all they had to cheer in Luck’s five series of work.

Luck completed 6 of 13 passes for 50 yards with an interception in the red zone and a 24.5 passer rating. He took two sacks.

In Luck’s 23 plays, the Colts gained 44 yards and produced a field goal.

Luck’s backup, Jacoby Brissett, led the Colts on a touchdown drive in his first series, with Indianapolis going 51 yards in six plays.

Luck, who went 6-of-9 for 64 yards last week in his first game action in more than a year, played without Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton (shoulder) and starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring).

The Colts are expected to give Luck at least a half of work in their dress rehearsal game Saturday afternoon.