Baker Mayfield won’t get first-team reps this preseason

AP

The wait is on for Baker Mayfield.

No matter how many times Hue Jackson says no, the Browns coach still gets asked whether Mayfield will get first-team reps this preseason. Jackson said no yet again Monday.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Everybody’s asked me that a ton of times. Why? I’m going to tell you the reason why. We are learning a new system, and I think Tyrod [Taylor] needs every rep that he can get with the ones.

“I think Baker’s doing outstanding with the twos. If something happens, and we need to put him there, we will. Right now, that hasn’t happened.”

Jackson has never wavered in his support of Taylor as the team’s starter. Mayfield will have to wait his turn despite being the top choice, something he’s familiar with after walking on at Texas Tech and then Oklahoma.

“Whenever I got to Texas Tech I wasn’t given an opportunity to get out there as well,” MaYfield said. “Then when I got to [Oklahoma] I was on scout team. It’s how I’ve always handled it. Whatever opportunity I get, to make sure I get better I need to take advantage of that.”