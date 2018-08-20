Bills accuse Jarvis Landry of “dirty” block

AP

Jarvis Landry is now being called “dirty,” and that ha snothing to do with his language on Hard Knocks.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, a number of Bills players were upset about a low block Landry threw on rookie cornerback Taron Johnson, calling it “ridiculous” and “B.S.,” and referring back to his hit on former Bills safety Aaron Williams that effectively ended his career.

Landry lowered his shoulder and made contact with Johnson’s head during a touchdown run by Carlos Hyde Friday night. Johnson was slow to get up, and said Landry eventually came back to apologize to him.

That triggered memories of his 2016 hit on Williams (when Landry was a member of the Dolphins), on which the Bills safety suffered head and neck injuries. Landry was fined for that one and apologized as well, but Williams never played again and announced his retirement in January.

“Landry, he’s a good receiver, physical guy, but some of those plays that he has — Aaron Williams, Taron, I’m pretty sure he has other ones — I just think they’re dirty,” Bills linebacker and NFLPA executive committee member Lorenzo Alexander said. “Coming from the outside of the box in, the league needs to do a better job of calling penalties on those types of plays. Obviously, defenders get called all the time on stuff that is probably less egregious than that. If we’re going to protect our football players, we need to protect everybody, not just offensive guys.

“It was dirty at the end of the day, and that’s how I feel about it.”

Alexander put the onus on the NFL to call dangerous hits on offensive players with the same vigor as defensive players, but noted again that Landry “has been a guy who has been known to do this stuff on a consistent basis.”

Landry told reporters in Cleveland Sunday that he took pride in his blocking as much as his receiving skills.

“I pride myself on being a complete receiver, and it takes those types of plays, making those types of blocks, or just a block period, to make sure Carlos could get in or Duke [Johnson], whoever’s running the ball, or another receiver. It’s important,” he said.

It’s fortunate that Johnson wasn’t injured on the play, but the complaints by Bills players about a bias in lowering the helmet and other calls will likely remain a source of frustration for defensive players league-wide.