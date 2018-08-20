Bills name Josh Allen this week’s starting quarterback

AP

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen has taken a big step toward winning the team’s quarterback competition.

Allen will start at quarterback in Sunday’s preseason game against the Bengals, the Bills announced today.

Although that doesn’t mean Allen is the Week One starter, it does indicate that he has a good chance of winning the job. Teams typically try to work all their starters together in the third week of the preseason.

Nathan Peterman will come off the bench when Allen is done working with the starters. AJ McCarron has a collarbone injury that has taken him out of contention in the Bills’ three-man quarterback race.

It’s still possible that Peterman will outplay Allen on Sunday and win the starting job, but at the moment it’s looking more likely that the Bills’ first-round draft pick is going to be in the starting lineup when the real games start.