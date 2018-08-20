Broncos need to see Su’a Cravens in the preseason for him to win a roster spot

Getty Images

During the offseason, Su'a Cravens pushed back against the perception that he’s a quitter. An injury, though, has kept the safety off the field in Denver, greatly reducing his chances of proving it.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph was asked Monday if he needs Cravens to play in a preseason game for the former second-round pick of Washington to show Denver what he can do.

“I would say yes,” Joseph said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “I would say yes . . . absolutely he would have to play eventually to see what we’ve got.’’

Cravens has practiced little since training camp opened because of a lingering knee injury.

The Broncos acquired him in a trade with Washington, hoping he could fill a role as a linebacker in their dime package.

Washington placed him on the reserve/left squad list last season, and Cravens told teammates he was retiring. Cravens later said lingering effects of a concussion influenced his actions and decisions during 2017, but Washington still traded him.