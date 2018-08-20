Broncos parting ways with Menelik Watson

Getty Images

A guaranteed salary of $5.5 million wasn’t enough to keep Menelik Watson on the Broncos roster.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are putting Watson on injured reserve and that they will release him once he’s healthy. The three-year contract Watson signed before the 2017 season also featured a $4 million signing bonus, so the dead money on the cap will be even higher than that guarantee.

Watson has a pectoral injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he’s expected to be healthy in a couple of weeks.

Watson started seven games at right tackle for Denver last season before a foot injury ended his season. The Broncos were trying Watson at guard this offseason after acquiring Jared Veldheer, but he’ll have to try his luck somewhere else once he’s officially cut loose in Denver.