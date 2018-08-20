Browns CB E.J. Gaines is week-to-week with a sprained knee

AP

The Browns will be without cornerback E.J. Gaines for a while.

The team announced on Monday that Gaines is week-to-week with a sprained knee suffered in practice on Sunday. “Knee sprain” sweeps broadly, encompassing any of the various ligaments that can be injured in any of various degrees.

The one ligament that benefits the most from rest is the MCL, which can repair itself over time. Moderate sprains (tears) of the MCL can knock a player out by two to four weeks.

Gaines’ absence will create opportunities for other defensive backs in nickel and dime packages behind starters Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell.