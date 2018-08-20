Browns rule out Josh Gordon for Thursday

Getty Images

It’s only Monday, but the Browns already have ruled out Josh Gordon for Thursday’s dress rehearsal against the Eagles.

The decision is not unexpected given Gordon has yet to return to practice and remains on the active/non-football illness list.

“No, Josh is not playing this Thursday night. No,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That’s for sure.”

Gordon returned from his treatment program at the University of Florida last week. The Browns are easing him back in, with Gordon participating in meetings and conditioning to start.

The Browns’ goal is to have Gordon ready for the season opener, but Jackson said he “would not be opposed” to Gordon appearing in the preseason finale at Detroit on August 30.