Buccaneers sign Jerel Worthy

The Buccaneers acquired a defensive lineman on Sunday when they claimed Adam Reth off of waivers and they added another one to the mix on Monday.

The team announced the signing of veteran defensive tackle Jerel Worthy. The move comes with Vita Vea and Mitch Unrein out of the lineup with injuries and the departure of other depth candidates after they suffered injuries that would have left them unavailable for action.

Worthy was a Packers second-round pick in 2012 and spent two years in Green Bay before being traded to the Patriots. He failed to make the team in New England and resurfaced with the Bills as a reserve in 2015. He’s recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 36 career games.

Linebacker Shaheed Salmon was waived with an injury designation to make room for Worthy.