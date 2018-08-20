Carson Wentz: Tough missing 11-on-11 work, so Sunday was “a good day”

AP

Quarterback Carson Wentz did his first 11-on-11 work since late July at Eagles practice on Sunday and said that the return to full team drills made it “a good day.”

Wentz and Nick Foles split reps with the first team in a change to the routine that coach Doug Pederson announced before practice got underway. The team had pulled Wentz out of those drills because they wanted him to work in a controlled environment as he continues to make his way back from last year’s torn ACL.

“I want to be out there every day,” Wentz said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I want to be a full participant in every single thing. But that wasn’t totally my call and you just have to be smart in those situations. It was tough, but yeah, getting out there in the full-team drills, I definitely enjoyed it.”

Wentz will not play in this week’s preseason game and Pederson previously indicated that Wentz won’t play in next week’s finale even if he’s cleared for contact by that point. Wentz said Monday that he feels “no hesitation in the pocket,” but doesn’t know when that final box will be checked by the team’s medical staff.