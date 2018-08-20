Chris Ballard denies offer of second-round pick from Seahawks for Jacoby Brissett

Getty Images

The Boston Globe supplied it, and Colts G.M. Chris Ballard has denied it.

According to ESPN’s Booger McFarland, Ballard said before Monday night’s preseason game between the Colts and the Ravens that the Seahawks did not attempt to trade for backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Over the weekend, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported that Seattle offered a second-round pick for Brissett, a former third-round pick of the Patriots who was traded to Indy last year for former first-round pick Philip Dorsett.

Colts owner Jim Irsay recently said the team wouldn’t take a first-round pick for Brissett. Appearing last Monday on #PFTPM, Ballard wasn’t as willing to slam the door on a possible first-round pick for the backup to Andrew Luck.