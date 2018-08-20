Colts lose another running back to injury

Getty Images

Already thin at running back, the Colts lost another one early in Monday’s game against the Ravens.

Josh Ferguson injured his groin in the first half and will not return, the team announced. He had two carries for 1 yard and one catch for 4 yards before departing.

It continued Ferguson’s bad injury luck thus far this season. He missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury before returning to practice Tuesday.

The Colts haven’t had good luck at the position either, with Marlon Mack (hamstring), Robert Turbin (ankle) and Branden Oliver (hamstring) having dealt with injuries during training camp.

Ferguson played 26 games the past two seasons, with 16 carries for 25 yards and 23 catches for 152 yards.