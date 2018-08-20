Colts sign well-traveled receiver Cobi Hamilton

Getty Images

Cobi Hamilton has now worked for a quarter of the teams in the NFL.

Hamilton signed with the Colts today, making Indianapolis his eighth NFL stop.

A wide receiver who was a sixth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2013, Hamilton went from Cincinnati to Philadelphia, back to Cincinnati, to Miami to Carolina to Pittsburgh to Houston to Arizona, and now to Indianapolis.

In all those stops, Hamilton has mostly been a training camp or practice squad player. He did play 11 games for the Steelers in 2016, catching 17 passes, and three games for the Texans in 2017, catching one pass.

Now Hamilton will see if he can do enough in the last couple weeks of the preseason to earn himself a roster spot in Indianapolis. If not, he’ll try to find his ninth NFL team.