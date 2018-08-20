Cowboys safety Xavier Woods could miss opener

Getty Images

There’s now a reason Xavier Woods might not be in the starting lineup when the regular season opens, and this one has nothing to do with Earl Thomas.

The Cowboys projected starting strong safety could miss the Sept. 9 opener because of a hamstring injury he suffered Saturday night, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Woods was injured going after a deep ball Saturday against the Bengals, and had an MRI Sunday that showed more than a few days worth of damage.

Earlier this offseason, Woods was doing his best to ignore the then-constant speculation about a potential trade for Thomas, the disgruntled Seahawks star who is holding out of training camp in search of a new deal.

But now the safety market has another name on it, after the Bengals released George Iloka Sunday.

The Cowboys are thin at the position, and may need to make a move to at least find depth. Fellow starter Jeff Heath has been playing through an ankle problem, and third safety Kavon Frazier has a knee issue.