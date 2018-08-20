Cowboys sign safety Dominick Sanders

Getty Images

The Cowboys hired a safety Monday, but the name isn’t exactly the one fans were looking for.

Instead of a veteran, Dallas added an undrafted rookie.

With injuries to starter Xavier Woods and Jameill Showers, the Cowboys needed depth at the position. They added Dominick Sanders, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Sanders worked out for the team last week in Oxnard, California.

Sanders will take Showers spot on the roster. Showers tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday’s preseason game.

Sanders went undrafted after setting the Georgia record for career interceptions with 16. He spent time in the offseason with Philadelphia.