Da’Norris Searcy still in concussion protocol after helmet penalty

The Panthers got a first-hand look at the league’s lowering the helmet penalty during Friday’s game, and a clear picture of why it was necessary.

Starting safety Da'Norris Searcy was penalized for lowering his head into Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake.

Searcy left the game to be checked, and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol. He remained there Sunday, and was doing light work on the side with trainers during practice, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.

Searcy’s hit was along the sideline in front of coach Ron Rivera, and one of two called against the Panthers in the game. The other — against safety Dezmen Southward —Rivera seemed to dispute.

“You know, Da’Norris came in a little high, you know, the other one is debatable as to who it should have been on,” Rivera said after the game. “I felt my guy came in low and ready to go and I thought the opponent lowered his helmet and again that’s what we’re trying to find out.

“So it will be a good month for us as coaches and for us as officials to go back and look at it and determine exactly what happened on that, and again, the rule is in place for player safety, that’s important. You know, I’m not going to deny that there was helmet-to-helmet contact on that instance, . . . my question is who initiated it. And again at full speed it’s hard, you know, and I am biased.”

Rivera said the penalties also have to become a coaching point.

“Well certainly, that’s exactly why we’ve got to be able to be careful with him (Searcy)” Rivera said. “We’ve got to make sure as coaches to teach them technique and obviously player safety and continue to harp on them and when the referee throws the flag we have to be willing to understand and accept and try to work on that exact type of contact.”

He joins a long list of coaches who might like the intent of the rule, but aren’t wild about its interpretation.