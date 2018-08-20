Doug Pederson saw Jaguars play it safe vs. Patriots, vowed not to do the same

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 20, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
Just before halftime of the AFC Championship Game, the Jaguars had the ball with two timeouts, and the chance to score and extend their lead over the Patriots. But Jaguars coach Doug Marrone didn’t want to take any chances, so he told Blake Bortles to take a knee and run out the clock.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson was watching, and he wasn’t impressed.

Pederson writes in his new book that he was watching the game in the locker room before the Eagles played in the NFC Championship Game, and he was shocked that Marrone didn’t play more aggressively.

“I was there thinking, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me right now,'” Pederson writes, via Vito Stellino. “It made me mad because Jacksonville had New England right where they wanted them. I was screaming at the TV in my office. When they knelt right before halftime, inside I was like, ‘I’ll never do that.’ It fueled me. They could have least tried for a field goal. They took it out of their quarterback’s hands, and they didn’t give to their big back Leonard Fournette. I thought, ‘If they lose this game, this is why.’ Sure enough they would go on to lose the game.”

A few hours later, Pederson’s Eagles had the ball at their own 20-yard line with 29 seconds until halftime against the Vikings. Pederson got aggressive, calling three straight pass plays that went for 11, 36 and 13 yards, moving the Eagles into field goal range. The Eagles kicked a field goal as time expired in the first half and went on to win the game and win the Super Bowl two weeks later. Coaching decisions like that can be the difference between winning a championship and losing a close playoff game.

16 responses to “Doug Pederson saw Jaguars play it safe vs. Patriots, vowed not to do the same

  7. pointtwopsiistheissue says:
    August 20, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Well , it did help to get two free touchdowns though didn’t it !
    ___________________________________________________________________
    4 actually. Jeffrey’s “catch” hit the ground if you look at it logically, but there was no good camera angle. The Philly Special was on an illegal formation. Clements and Ertz’ TDs were in no way, shape, or form legit catches. And, on top of all that, they got away with not one, but two holds, on the Blount TD run. It was pathetic. As far as I am concerned, the Patriots actually won the Super Bowl.

  8. Yea and the Falcons did the same and ended up blowing a 28-3 lead. There is no one proscribed way to accomplish success, each year, each game, each play requires thorough preperation and execution to succeed not just simply being aggressive (and a little luck at the right time doesn’t hurt either).

    Go Red Sox!!

    ——————————–
    Almost as much as filming other team’s practices and illegally deflating footballs.

  13. Zimmer played it safe and it cost the Vikings as it always does. I wonder if he’ll ever learn the offensive side of the ball or develop any killer instinct. You can’t always but the game in the hands of your special teams and defense.

    I know it’s preseason, but he had a chance to go out and win the game against the Jags. With about 2:30 left, up three… Three runs, a punt and an easy touchdown. Game over.

    Well it did help to cheat in the pats SB wins didnt it?

  15. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    August 20, 2018 at 6:33 pm
    Lets be honest, BB benched Malcolm Butler for the SB, take it and be happy Dougie,
    you lucked out

    BB was out coached by a guy whose previous head coaching experience was at a high school.

  16. briang123 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    4 actually. Jeffrey’s “catch” hit the ground if you look at it logically, but there was no good camera angle. The Philly Special was on an illegal formation. Clements and Ertz’ TDs were in no way, shape, or form legit catches. And, on top of all that, they got away with not one, but two holds, on the Blount TD run. It was pathetic. As far as I am concerned, the Patriots actually won the Super Bowl.
    ———-

    1. Absurd. If there was no camera, you didn’t see it.
    2. The Philly Special formation was checked with the official. You’re just wrong.
    3. Ertz TD wasn’t even questionable. He was a runner and broke the plain.
    4. Clement had control before tucking the ball. You’re wrong again.
    5. Holding? LOL. You’re down to uncalled holding. Pathetic.

