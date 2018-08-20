E.J. Gaines to miss around three weeks with knee sprain

Getty Images

The Browns avoided a scare, after cornerback E.J. Gaines was carted off the field with a right knee injury yesterday.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the MRI performed yesterday revealed a knee sprain, which should sideline Gaines “about three weeks.”

Gaines came over from Buffalo this offseason, signing a one-year deal.

He was part of a massive overhaul of the secondary, and if he’s well, he should be able to help.

The 26-year-old cornerback has missed 26 games the last three seasons because of injuries including all of 2015 with a foot injury. He had knee and shoulder problems last year, missing five games.