Falcons make a change at fullback by signing Jalston Fowler

The fullback competition in Atlanta will have a different look this week.

The Falcons announced on Monday that they have signed Jalston Fowler and waived Luke McNitt. McNitt and Ricky Ortiz have been competing for the job and head coach Dan Quinn indicated recently, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, that Ortiz had pulled ahead.

Fowler was a Titans fourth-round pick in 2015 and spent the last three seasons with the team. He signed with the Seahawks this offseason, but Seattle released him a little more than a week ago.

Fowler ran 10 times for 20 yards and three touchdowns and caught six passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in 42 regular season games for Tennessee.

The Falcons also announced that they have signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Julian Williams. Wide receiver Taj Williams was waived in a corresponding move.