Giants sign RB Jhurell Pressley

The Giants were short on healthy running backs in Sunday’s practice, so they added one to the roster on Monday.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the team signed Jhurell Pressley to the 90-man roster. Saquon Barkley has a hamstring injury and Jalen Simmons suffered a concussion on Friday, which left the Giants with three backs on Sunday.

Pressley entered the NFL with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was the tight ends coach in Minnesota at the time and moved up to interim offensive coordinator later in the season, although Pressley had already been released. He spent time on the Packers active roster that year, but never saw any game action.

He’ll take the roster spot of linebacker Thurston Armbrister, who has been injured in camp and last played in the regular season with the Lions in 2016.