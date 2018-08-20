Jadeveon Clowney does first full practice of the summer

Getty Images

It’s been a quiet summer for Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney as he’s been limited in practices after having arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason, but he’s starting to ramp things up with the start of the regular season just under three weeks away.

Clowney took part in his first full practice of the summer on Monday and said afterward, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, that he felt great. Clowney also said that he hopes this isn’t his only first of the week.

Clowney said that he’d like to play against the Rams in Saturday’s preseason game. There’s been no word from the team about whether that’s the plan, but it seems unlikely they’d play him a week from Thursday in their final exhibition outing so this may be the chance to let him get a few reps before the regular season.

The coming season is the final one covered by Clowney’s current contract and he said on Monday that he hopes to remain in Houston. The Texans have said they won’t talk about a new deal once the regular season starts and indications have been that there won’t be a deal done by that deadline.