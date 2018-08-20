Jamaal Williams felt he hurt ankle on a dirty play by Vince Williams

Getty Images

Packers running back Jamaal Williams isn’t expected to be out long after spraining his ankle in last Thursday’s game against the Steelers, but he feels like he wouldn’t be missing any time if not for a dirty play.

Williams said that Steelers linebacker Vince Williams twisted his ankle more than necessary while making a tackle during a running play in the preseason outing. Jamaal Williams said it was “most definitely” an unnecessary and dirty play by his opponent.

“He could’ve stopped and let go of my leg a long time before,” Williams said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Packers signed two backs — LeShun Daniels and Bronson Hill — over the weekend as Williams’ ankle issue was the third injury to pop up in the backfield this offseason. Aaron Jones and Devante Mays have been out with hamstring injuries that necessitated the addition of more bodies to the roster.