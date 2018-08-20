Joe Flacco continues his strong preseason

AP

Joe Flacco has not sucked in the preseason.

The Ravens quarterback, who said he was unbothered about Jalen Ramsey‘s evalution that Flacco “sucks,” went 7-for-9 for 72 yards and a touchdown for a 137 passer rating Monday night against the Colts. His touchdown was a 7-yard throw to new receiver John Brown.

Lamar Jackson replaced Flacco in the second quarter.

It continued a strong exhibition season for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Flacco didn’t play in the Hall of Fame Game, but completed 5 of 7 passes for 30 yards and a touchdown for a 143.5 passer rating last week. His touchdown pass against the Rams went 6 yards to Patrick Richard.

Ramsey ripped several of the league’s quarterbacks in recent issue of GQ Magazine. He was particularly harsh in his assessment of Flacco, saying, “Flacco sucks. I played him two years in a row. He sucks.”

Flacco said Saturday that’s Ramsey’s comments were “no big deal.” But if he continues his strong play into the regular season, Flacco might make Ramsey eat his words.

The Ravens and Jaguars do not play during the regular season.