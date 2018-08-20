Josh Allen working with starters Monday

AP

The Bills have rotated quarterbacks AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman with the first team throughout the offseason and head coach Sean McDermott said on Sunday that they’d keep doing things the same way if everyone is healthy.

McCarron isn’t healthy right now, but the team is still rotating quarterbacks. McDermott said on Monday, via multiple reporters, that rookie Josh Allen will work with the starters while Peterman works with the second team in a reversal of how things went in practice on Sunday.

McCarron is out after getting hurt in Friday’s preseason game. He is getting a second opinion on what was reported to be a hairline fracture to his collarbone.

Allen was 9-of-13 for 60 yards and a touchdown against the Browns and McDermott called the outing a “step in the right direction.” McDermott didn’t say what he’d need to see for Allen to keep walking all the way into the starting job, but said Monday that the competition remains open for the two healthy quarterbacks.