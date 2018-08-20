Josh Allen working with starters Monday

August 20, 2018
The Bills have rotated quarterbacks AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman with the first team throughout the offseason and head coach Sean McDermott said on Sunday that they’d keep doing things the same way if everyone is healthy.

McCarron isn’t healthy right now, but the team is still rotating quarterbacks. McDermott said on Monday, via multiple reporters, that rookie Josh Allen will work with the starters while Peterman works with the second team in a reversal of how things went in practice on Sunday.

McCarron is out after getting hurt in Friday’s preseason game. He is getting a second opinion on what was reported to be a hairline fracture to his collarbone.

Allen was 9-of-13 for 60 yards and a touchdown against the Browns and McDermott called the outing a “step in the right direction.” McDermott didn’t say what he’d need to see for Allen to keep walking all the way into the starting job, but said Monday that the competition remains open for the two healthy quarterbacks.

  4. I’m guessing he gets a shot with the starters for this game, and Peterman will get the 4th preseason start and will start the season as the starter. If he struggles, I think we may see Allen get the nod sometime throughout the season.

  5. Allen is making progress and playing pretty good for a rookie. But, his O-Line is not giving him much help. WRs are doing ok. But the Defense needs to close up some holes. Edmunds is showing his inexperience, but they`ll get better, I hope.

  6. At this point in my fandom I’m starting to think the Coaching of a raw rookie is the key and less so if the raw rook is starting (or not). Jared Goff may be an anomaly and I may be overemphasizing the Fisher>McVay situation, but with the NFL trending toward collegiate offensive schemes, it seems to be a safe presumption that the NFL ought to be more rookie-friendly now than perhaps ever before, at least compared to recent history.

    Regardless, emotionally-speaking I still think a rookie QB has hurdles to overcome but from a scheme/comprehension perspective we may be seeing a more-successful injection of rookie QBs to the league… something the NFL really wants to see happen, I might add.

  7. It’s too early to tell who should be starting by Week 1 of the season. But you have to admire the coaches for keeping their word and facilitating a truly “open” competition for the job. Peterman is showing why the team felt he could start late last season and Allen is showing enough promise to warrant that first round pick.

