Jurrell Casey explains why he has returned to saluting after anthem finishes

Posted by Charean Williams on August 20, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
AP

Jurrell Casey caused a stir this offseason when the Titans defensive lineman announced he was prepared to “take my fine” for violating the league’s national anthem policy. Even though the league has frozen the policy as it continues discussions with the NFLPA, Casey did not protest during the anthem Saturday night.

Instead, Casey saluted at the conclusion of singer Savannah Maddison’s rendition in Tampa.

He previously had raised his fist along with other Titans teammates at the end of the anthem last season.

“Before I started raising my fist, I did the salute,” Casey said, via Terry McCormick of footballmaven.com. “Right now, we’re working on things to get things moving on the social injustice platform. I’m trying to make sure I use my platform the right way and find different ways we can use this platform in a better way. Not necessarily just as a protest but also helping the community out and trying to find solutions that we can get involved with using the platform.”

Casey, who has never taken a knee during the anthem, and his wife, Ryann, an attorney, are doing their part in the community by helping those recently incarcerated transition back into society.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Jurrell Casey explains why he has returned to saluting after anthem finishes

  2. “I’m trying to make sure I use my platform the right way and find different ways we can use this platform in a better way. Not necessarily just as a protest but also helping the community out and trying to find solutions that we can get involved with using the platform.”

    First platform is used incorrectly. It should be “employers business”. His platform exists outside of the NFL sphere. What he is doing with his protest is within the sphere of his employer.
    Secondly I applaud him doing something positive but I wish he would be honest and just admit that the anthem protests backfired because those protesting lacked foresight. Eventually overtime the anthem protest became a political protest against Donald Trump. Since then the anthem protest has now become a collusion protest – all the while completely muddying the water of what they originally intended to do and watching it all blow up in their face.

  3. Isn’t it a bit ironic that this whole thing became a national “controversy” driven by a president who dodged the draft and doesn’t know the words to the anthem, and an owner who leaves his hat on during the anthem?

  4. Okay, if there are more stories like this, and I mean a lot more, I may renew my NFL ticket for this season. I hope you’re reading this, Stills, Reid, Kap et al.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!