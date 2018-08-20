Jurrell Casey explains why he has returned to saluting after anthem finishes

AP

Jurrell Casey caused a stir this offseason when the Titans defensive lineman announced he was prepared to “take my fine” for violating the league’s national anthem policy. Even though the league has frozen the policy as it continues discussions with the NFLPA, Casey did not protest during the anthem Saturday night.

Instead, Casey saluted at the conclusion of singer Savannah Maddison’s rendition in Tampa.

He previously had raised his fist along with other Titans teammates at the end of the anthem last season.

“Before I started raising my fist, I did the salute,” Casey said, via Terry McCormick of footballmaven.com. “Right now, we’re working on things to get things moving on the social injustice platform. I’m trying to make sure I use my platform the right way and find different ways we can use this platform in a better way. Not necessarily just as a protest but also helping the community out and trying to find solutions that we can get involved with using the platform.”

Casey, who has never taken a knee during the anthem, and his wife, Ryann, an attorney, are doing their part in the community by helping those recently incarcerated transition back into society.