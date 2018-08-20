Kaepernick’s lawyer: John Elway violated order not to discuss collusion case

Getty Images

We noted last week that Broncos G.M. John Elway may have violated a gag order when he explained why he wouldn’t sign Colin Kaepernick. Now Kaepernick’s lawyer says that’s exactly what Elway did.

Attorney Mark Geragos said on his Reasonable Doubt podcast that Elway, by discussing what he said in a deposition in Kaepernick’s collusion case, directly violated an order not to discuss it. And Geragos said it’s rich that Elway would violate the order, because the NFL has been using the order in trying to muzzle Geragos.

“Mr. Elway, clearly he violated the protective order that the NFL has been wielding like a club at me. And he’s apparently suffering from some real brain trauma,” Geragos said.

The gratuitous shot about “brain trauma” notwithstanding, Geragos is adamant that Elway and the rest of the NFL are breaking the law by colluding to keep Kaepernick out. And Geragos says that Kaepernick remains ready to play, if some team will give him a chance.

“He works out like a banshee. I just saw him last week and physically he could not be in better shape. He’s in impressively good shape, ready to go at any moment,” Geragos said.

That is looking increasingly unlikely to happen. The NFL isn’t giving Kaepernick a chance on the field, so he and Geragos will have to hope they can beat Elway and the NFL in court.