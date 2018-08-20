Kaepernick’s lawyer: John Elway violated order not to discuss collusion case

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 20, 2018, 10:16 AM EDT
We noted last week that Broncos G.M. John Elway may have violated a gag order when he explained why he wouldn’t sign Colin Kaepernick. Now Kaepernick’s lawyer says that’s exactly what Elway did.

Attorney Mark Geragos said on his Reasonable Doubt podcast that Elway, by discussing what he said in a deposition in Kaepernick’s collusion case, directly violated an order not to discuss it. And Geragos said it’s rich that Elway would violate the order, because the NFL has been using the order in trying to muzzle Geragos.

“Mr. Elway, clearly he violated the protective order that the NFL has been wielding like a club at me. And he’s apparently suffering from some real brain trauma,” Geragos said.

The gratuitous shot about “brain trauma” notwithstanding, Geragos is adamant that Elway and the rest of the NFL are breaking the law by colluding to keep Kaepernick out. And Geragos says that Kaepernick remains ready to play, if some team will give him a chance.

“He works out like a banshee. I just saw him last week and physically he could not be in better shape. He’s in impressively good shape, ready to go at any moment,” Geragos said.

That is looking increasingly unlikely to happen. The NFL isn’t giving Kaepernick a chance on the field, so he and Geragos will have to hope they can beat Elway and the NFL in court.

66 responses to “Kaepernick’s lawyer: John Elway violated order not to discuss collusion case

  5. They are just upset because everyone knew that the only reason kapernick wasn’t playing is because he turned things down for this circus to continue.

    Sue away you won’t get anything.

    ka[pernick couldn’t play 2 years ago, why do these players think he should be in the league?

  11. Who’s really paying Kaepernick’s legal fees? I doubt that a dime for this is coming out of Kaepernick’s own pocket but rather financed by certain parties who wish to utilize a “useful idiot” like Kaepernick to advance their political agenda.

  13. najacoo22 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:23 am
    I’m not a huge John Elway fan, but what a remarkably unprofessional and inappropriate comment by Kaepernick’s lawyer.
    ***************************************************************************************************
    Welcome to today’s America.

  14. Elway was asked if he would sign Colin, he answered honestly. That doesn’t violate anything. The fact Geragos is freaking out about speaks volumes.

  15. Clearly there is collusion against Kaepernick. He’s way better than half the QB’s starting in the league.

  16. We have come to expect nothing better from this attorney.

    Literally the only thing Elways said that could be considered a violation of the gag order was “that’s what I told his attorneys in the deposition.” The substance of what he said, which is that the Broncos offered Kaepernick a contract that he declined, is 100% public knowledge and it kinda goes without saying that he would have said the same thing in the deposition. There’s no new, breaking news being shared other than Elway rightfully saying that is why they’re not interested in Kaepernick now. They tried to give him a chance when he was benched for Blaine Gabbert, and he rejected them. They viewed that as a poor character move, which is the perspective a LOT of people had about Kaepernick prior to the kneeling issue.

  18. We don’t want the truth. We don’t want justice. We just want our vengeful feelings to be vindicated. Even if the cost is injustice/collusion/corrupt.

  19. blkdogcreative says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:22 am
    Like him or not he should be playing and the stats clearly support it!

    ———————-

    …except for the fact that none of the owners want him and nobody owes him anything.

  24. blkdogcreative says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Like him or not he should be playing and the stats clearly support it!

    ================

    Do you mean like Kaepernick posting a W/L record of 3-16 in his last 2 NFL seasons?

  25. He complete blew up their case, cause it proved that Kap wanted money over playing the game… I see why he is pissed, he can’t bill for more hours now.

  26. He really wants to play, but I haven’t seen him trying to get into the cfl or the aaf despite the aaf being interested. Sometimes the place you really want to work doesn’t want you, so you have to go work somewhere else. Welcome to the real world.

  28. Reportedly Elway offered a job to Kaep PRIOR to the protests, which Kaep turned down.

    I’m only guessing but I believe the gag order is in place for what took place AFTER the protests.

  33. blkdogcreative says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Like him or not he should be playing and the stats clearly support it!

    He had a contract with the 49ers that he wasn’t satisfied with and he walked away from it. He didn’t want to be a backup.

  35. maybe the teams can’t say it but the fans can…..

    he will NEVER, NEVER, EVER play in the NFL again.

    LOL.

  36. Like it or not haters but this was a clear violation of the gag rule. Anytime you say “I am not sure this is legal to say” you should just stop right there. Don’t say it because you are talking about something you have been given a gag rule on. Plus Elway’s comments showed they are colluding. He offered Kaep a deal over two years for what he had guaranteed for one with the 49ers. Of course he is good enough to be in the league, anyone who says different isn’t basing their opinion on football. There are far worse people in the league but if you stand up for those without a voice they will kick you out.

  39. John Elway said nothing he hasn’t said before. He’s used the exact same language every time he was asked about the Kaepernick situation over the past 2 years. “We asked him to renegotiate his deal, he declined, and we moved on from him” Every GM in the league says that about a player they didn’t/couldn’t sign. This is Kaep’s legal team trying to make something out of nothing.

  40. The conservative snowflakes are so easily triggered by the name of Kaepernick. These snowflakes don’t even know WHY players started protesting in the first place. They’ve been told what to by “outraged” about by conservative talk shows and the fake sense of “patriotism”.

  41. Hey, where’s that bombshell revelation that was coming “any day” several months ago?

    I’m starting to wonder who has less of a case, Kaepernick or Mueller.

  43. says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:29 am
    Clearly there is collusion against Kaepernick. He’s way better than half the QB’s starting in the league.

    Individual teams deciding this guy isn’t for them is not collusion. He is bad for business

  44. “He works out like a banshee. I just saw him last week and physically he could not be in better shape. He’s in impressively good shape, ready to go at any moment.”
    First off, I’m not familiar with how banshees work out. But ok. Secondly, this is as close as I’ve heard anyone in CK’s camp that has talked about his physical condition and readiness to play. If CK wants to come out and state for the record that he actually WANTS to play, and not just appear that that he wants to play (for the purposes of the lawsuit)….then great. Tell NFL teams that you’re willing to come in on a veteran’s minimum “prove it” contract and play.
    Otherwise….this is all just theater and a smoke show. If you want to fight you lawsuit, then fight. If you want to play…then step up and play.

  50. granadafan says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:51 am
    The conservative snowflakes are so easily triggered by the name of Kaepernick. These snowflakes don’t even know WHY players started protesting in the first place.

    ——-

    Kaep started protesting because he was benched for Blaine Gabbert. Everybody knows this.

  51. I love people who say Kaep is better then half the league. He was 4-20 in his final 24 starts in 2015/2016. He brings a lot of negative press and negative fan reactions. Unless he has talent of greatness he is not in the top 32

  52. When lawyers and politicians use the word “clearly” they are attempting to persuade by assumption, doesn’t make anything more true.

  54. blkdogcreative says:
    August 20, 2018 at 10:22 am
    Like him or not he should be playing and the stats clearly support it!
    —————————————————————-
    Was it his last game against Seattle when he threw for two touchdowns and 200 passing yards in the first half? Then the 49er offense generated 97 total yards in the second half. Yes, the 49ers lost that game. Stick with your stats. Nobody wants a back up qb who wants to get paid starter money. I guess Tebow could claim collusion too?

  57. he wont play for back up money. therefore please tell me which team he can start for:

    buf/jets: both have young qbs they will want to play
    miami: good luck after your pro castro garbage

    cinci: maybe
    cle/bal: see buf and the jets, with the exception of bal having flacco this year

    hou/jax/ten/indy: all have established starters at qb

    den: he turned them down
    kc: young qb

    no one in the nfc east

    chic- another young qb

    tampa- maybe, but they wont give up on winston this early

    ari- another young qb behind a solid starter.

    there is nowhere that he can play. teams either have established starts at qb, or they have young draftees they will give the chance based on the high pick. his only way back in the league is through a back up role, which he will not take. or cincy lol

  58. “…And he’s apparently suffering from some real brain trauma,” Geragos said.

    ————————————————————

    Nice job giving an excuse to your opponent. Elway can now claim he had a CTE moment and forgot he was under a gag order.

  60. The Broncos already have two QB’s with the “CK” initials, why do they need three? Also, Case Keenum and Chad Kelly are good QB’s and not communists, so Elway wins both on and off the field.

  61. let’s put it this way..if the Jaguars had Kap under centre in place of Bortles, they would’ve won the Super Bowl;

    one quarterback has the pedigree, the other is the owner and GM’s pet;

    so let’s lose with the pet—or rather, win games with our defence until we face somebody who can force us to let our pet attempt to make critical plays—than win with the pedigree came within one bad referee’s non-call of winning the title (and who, mind you, has committed no crime whatsoever);

    because our ‘principles are offended’ (imagine that, a bunch of billionaires with scruples) as voiced by President Draft-Dodger whose daddy bought him multiple deferments from Vietnam;

    yeah, makes sense to me;

  63. What Elway said, it’s already been heard before (or at the very least rumored). Honestly, i’m sick of Kaepernick and his lawyer. What good will this do??? Will this get you back in the NFL?? my guess is that in the end, he’ll still be jobless in the NFL. win or lose on this case, there’s no chance he’ll be back in the nfl after this.

    Honestly, he should’ve taken the deal to go to Denver when he had his chance. the 49ers tried to send you to Denver and you didnt want to lose a bit of money. my guess is that if he went to Denver, that his career would’ve been kick started there, but in the end he turned it down and now he’s jobless and will likely only play football in another league (if that league wants him)

  65. Goodell will do nothing. Denver is a protected team.

    When Elway offered to take deferred payments in 1995, 1996 and 1997, to cheat the cap and cheat all other NFL teams, where it’s maybe something they did again in 2015 with HGH Manning in tow, these kinds of things are par for the course in Denver.

    He’s desperate, as he should be, being so awful as a GM, selling out for 1 SB trophy, only to be in cap hell with a crap talent pool to draw from now.

