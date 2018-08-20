Kalan Reed’s broken foot landed him on injured reserve

AP

The Titans put cornerback Kalan Reed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Now, the injury is disclosed.

According to Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com, Reed has a broken foot that could require surgery. The Titans will wait a couple of weeks to determine the course of action.

Reed, Mr. Irrelevant of the 2016 NFL Draft, spent most of his rookie season on the Titans practice squad before being elevated to the 53-man roster late in the year.

Reed played in only three games after making the team’s roster last season.

The Titans re-signed defensive back Josh Kalu, who they cut last week, to take Reed’s place.