Kenny Britt knows he’s falling behind

Wide receiver Kenny Britt joined the Patriots late last season and caught two passes for 23 yards before embarking on an offseason he hoped would land him a role in the team’s offense this year.

With a couple of key departures from the receiving corps, the chances of Britt doing that were discussed often over the last few months. A hamstring injury has gotten in the way of that happening, however.

Britt is no longer on the physically unable to perform list, but he isn’t practicing fully as the Patriots move toward their third preseason game. Britt knows that his unavailability isn’t doing him any favors.

“I definitely feel like I’m behind because I’m not out there with the guys getting the chemistry that I need with the quarterbacks and just with everybody on the same page with what we do,” Britt said, via the Providence Journal.

Julian Edelman‘s four-game suspension may leave a spot open at receiver that wouldn’t otherwise be there, but it won’t do Britt any good if he continues to do his work on a side field rather than the main one.