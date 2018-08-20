Kevin Johnson out of hospital, watches Texans practice

Getty Images

The scariest moment of the preseason occurred in Houston on Saturday night when Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson banged his head hard on the turf.

Johnson ended up going to a Houston-area hospital for further evaluation of his concussion.

Johnson, though, watched practice on Monday as the Texans got back to work, coach Bill O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. O’Brien added that Johnson was “feeling better.”

49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin beat Johnson for a 40-yard catch, with Johnson banging his head on the turf. While doctors and athletic trainers attended to Johnson, players from both teams took a knee in obvious concern.

Johnson walked off under his own power, escorted by two of the team’s medical personnel, and headed to the locker room before the decision was made to transport him to the hospital.