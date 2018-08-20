League suspends unemployed Trevone Boykin for one game

Getty Images

Quarterback Trevone Boykin doesn’t have a job, but the NFL suspended him for the first week of the 2018 season anyway.

Boykin announced the news himself in a tweet.

The Seahawks cut Boykin in March following domestic assault allegations. He has remained unemployed since and isn’t likely to play in the NFL again, considering police have arrested him three times since 2015.

The latest followed former girlfriend Shabrika Bailey accusing Boykin of attacking her, choking her and leaving her in a puddle of blood with a broken job. Boykin released a statement denying the accusations.

Boykin, who turns 25 this week, played five games as Russell Wilson‘s backup for the Seahawks in 2016. He threw one touchdown and one interception.