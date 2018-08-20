Leonard Floyd had surgery on hand Sunday

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy said on Saturday that the team was waiting for word on linebacker Leonard Floyd‘s condition after Floyd left that night’s preseason game with a hand injury.

Nagy provided an update on Monday and, per multiple reporters, confirmed that Floyd sustained a fracture when he went down against the Broncos. Nagy also revealed that Floyd had surgery to repair the injury on Sunday.

While Floyd had surgery, the hope is that he will be ready to play when the Bears face off against the Packers on the first Sunday night of the regular season.

Floyd missed 10 games during his first two NFL seasons with a variety of injuries and is expected to play a lead role in the Bears pass rush as long as he’s healthy this year.