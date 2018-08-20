Lions sign Dexter McDougle, release Cornelius Washington

Getty Images

The Lions have doubled down on cornerback additions.

Sunday brought word that Sterling Moore agreed to a deal with the team and the Lions formally announced his arrival on Monday. They also announced that Dexter McDougle is also joining the cornerback group.

McDougle was a 2014 third-round pick by the Jets and played 20 games for them after missing his rookie season with a torn ACL. He was traded to the Eagles last year and released after playing in eight games. He played one game for the Saints, signed with the Jaguars in January and was released by Jacksonville earlier this month.

The Lions also announced that they have signed safety Marcus Cromartie and offensive lineman Beau Nunn. Defensive lineman Cornelius Washington, who signed a two-year, $6 million contract in 2017, was released while safety Stefan McClure and cornerback Antwuan Davis have been waived. Linebacker Steve Longa was placed on injured reserve to round out the roster shuffling in Detroit.