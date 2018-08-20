Mike Maccagnan “exceptionally impressed” by Sam Darnold

AP

The biggest question being asked around the Jets right now is whether rookie Sam Darnold is going to start at quarterback in Week One.

General Manager Mike Maccagnan didn’t answer that question during an appearance with Boomer Esiason and Gregg Gianotti on WFAN Monday morning, but he did make it clear that he’s happy with how the player he traded up to take third overall has done so far this summer. Maccagnan called himself “exceptionally impressed” by how Darnold has played in comparison to other young quarterbacks he’s seen and praised the quarterback’s “unflappable” presence in the offense.

Maccagnan also had good things to say about Teddy Bridgewater, who has looked healthy and in good form through the first two preseason games. A followup question to the one about whether Darnold will start is one about the possibility of trading Bridgewater and Maccagnan fielded that one as well Monday.

He said there’s “nothing to stop us” from keeping three quarterbacks — Josh McCown is the third member of the group — and the same goes for keeping two, although developments with other teams may wind up being a determining factor in how that ultimately plays out.