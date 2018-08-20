Mike Zimmer: Helmet rule is “going to cost some people some jobs”

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hopes “common sense” prevails with the helmet rule once the regular season opens. But the league could do something before then to fix the new rule against lowering the helmet, including using replay on such penalties.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer knows something needs to be done — and soon — predicting disaster if not.

“It’s going to cost some people some jobs,” Zimmer said, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “Playoffs, jobs, the whole bit, I guess.

“We haven’t had any called on us so far. It’s just hard to figure out. No one has ever said to me, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it, we’re going to call it less or we’ll get it straightened out in the regular season. Or we’re going to come up with a revised rule.’ No one has ever said that.”

The rule continues to cause confusion around the league about what’s legal and what’s not.

The Vikings requested clarification on Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye‘s penalty from Saturday’s game, according to Krawczynski.