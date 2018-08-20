Monday morning one-liners

AP

The Bills will have to make do without DT Kyle Williams for a while.

The Dolphins are confident that they will outperform low expectations.

RB Rex Burkhead was back at practice for the Patriots.

The Jets will have to make some choices at tight end.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh thinks this is the team’s best training camp.

Young defenders have shown well for the Bengals.

Browns WR Jarvis Landry has no doubt that Josh Gordon will be ready for the regular season.

The Steelers are adapting to new kickoff rules.

Texans CB Kevin Johnson is recovering from a concussion.

Reaction to the retirement of Colts radio voice Bob Lamey.

Five observations from the first half of the Jaguars’ preseason.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t happy with his team’s pass coverage.

What are reasonable expectations for Broncos TE Jake Butt?

Going inside the mind of Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins.

A lighter DE Isaac Rochell has looked good for the Chargers.

An interception should help Raiders LB James Cowser‘s case for a roster spot.

The Cowboys may be in the market for safety help.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur is happy to see Teddy Bridgewater doing well.

What does QB Carson Wentz‘s return to 11-on-11 drills mean for the Eagles opener?

Washington QB Alex Smith likes how the team is shaping up.

Leonard Floyd‘s injury isn’t good news for the Bears pass rush.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford became a father for the third time.

Packers LB Nick Perry is itching for some game action.

Aviante Collins has been a useful piece on the Vikings offensive line.

Who will be the Falcons fullback?

The Panthers keep shuffling their offensive line.

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore had a productive final day of training camp.

Peyton Barber is pushing to be the Buccaneers’ starting running back.

Cardinals LB Deone Buccanon is waiting for the green light to return to practice.

Will the Rams sign LB Junior Galette after a workout?

49ers WR Trent Taylor‘s recovery from back surgery is going well.

What did the Seahawks learn about T Germain Ifedi in the second preseason game?