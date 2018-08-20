Ndamukong Suh laughing at Dolphins run defense

AP

In three years, Ndamukong Suh made $60 million from the Dolphins.

Now with the Rams, he has not only taken the money and run, but he’s making fun of his old team’s run defense.

Via ESPN.com, the Rams defensive tackle got in a shot at his old team on social media.

Responding to a video of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey‘s 71-yard touchdown run, Suh commented: “Right up the Gut lol,”

That is, of course, where Suh used to be, though his large presence and large salary didn’t yield large results.

The Dolphins made the playoffs once during his tenure, losing in the wild card round in 2016. They cut him in March, rather than paying the back half of the six-year, $114.4 million deal he signed in 2015.