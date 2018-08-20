NFL suspends Deiondre’ Hall for one game

Posted by Charean Williams on August 20, 2018, 4:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Bears safety Deiondre’ Hall for the season opener for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the team announced Monday.

Hall can finish out the preseason before beginning his suspension the first week of the season. He is eligible to return September 10, the day after the Bears game against the Packers.

The question is whether he will make the roster.

Hall is battling Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson for a spot on the team.

The Bears used one of their short-term IR spots on Hall last season after a hamstring injury in September. He ended up playing two games but had no statistics.

Chicago made Hall a fourth-round pick in 2016.

9 responses to “NFL suspends Deiondre’ Hall for one game

  2. I dont get these guys. MILLIONS. But I will never understand how anyone can lose even a modest lifestyle for addiction. I guess you can’t ever understand unless you are in those shoes. But they can’t be stupid enough to do this without being addicted, right?Although, I’ve seen my share of stupid in the world. Bag of rocks walking around not having a clue just what they are doing to themselves. So who knows anymore….people convince themselves of what they want to.

  5. BuffaloBragging says:
    August 20, 2018 at 4:31 pm
    I dont get these guys. MILLIONS. But I will never understand how anyone can lose even a modest lifestyle for addiction. I guess you can’t ever understand unless you are in those shoes. But they can’t be stupid enough to do this without being addicted, right
    ===========================================================

    It’s not just these guys. It’s owners, executives, actors/actresses, singers etc.

  6. I agree. Husbands wives of all walks of life. I just don’t get it. How can you have so much, be left with a trash bag and be a low life and not wake up to fix what you have left of your life?!? I get you have to live in and w the gutter to see what you’ve done, but then SEE it. Stop making excuses and pretending you’re happy bc everyone sees you are not. Idk. Sad. And yea I didn’t understand the one game. Maybe it changed to first is 1 and then 4?

  7. Discipline for violations of the performance enhancing drug policy (including for HGH) will be modified.
    A first violation will result in a suspension without pay of up to six games depending on the nature of the violation. Use of a diuretic or masking agent will result in a suspension without pay of two games. Use of a steroid, stimulant, HGH or other banned substance will result in a suspension without pay of four games. Evidence of an attempt to manipulate a test will result in a suspension without pay of six games.
    A second violation of the steroid policy will result in a suspension without pay of 10 games. A third violation will result in banishment for a minimum of two years.
    Players who test positive for banned stimulants in the off-season will no longer be suspended. Instead, the player will be referred to the substance abuse program. Players who test positive for banned stimulants during the season will continue to be suspended without pay for four games.

  9. He’s had at least on off-field incident while with the Bears, made a really boneheaded ST mistake vs Denver and now this. Too bad because he has rare measurables, but his time in Chicago may be up.

