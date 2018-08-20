NFL suspends Deiondre’ Hall for one game

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Bears safety Deiondre’ Hall for the season opener for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the team announced Monday.

Hall can finish out the preseason before beginning his suspension the first week of the season. He is eligible to return September 10, the day after the Bears game against the Packers.

The question is whether he will make the roster.

Hall is battling Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson for a spot on the team.

The Bears used one of their short-term IR spots on Hall last season after a hamstring injury in September. He ended up playing two games but had no statistics.

Chicago made Hall a fourth-round pick in 2016.