Philip Rivers continues using his long commute to study film

Getty Images

The Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles last year, but Philip Rivers did not.

Rivers didn’t want to uproot his wife and eight children, so last year he hired a driver and purchased a vehicle with reclining chairs and all the video equipment he needed to study film while he was being driven to and from practice. A year later, that’s still what he’s doing.

“Worked great last year,” Rivers told Peter King for Football Morning in America. “It averaged about an hour and six minutes in the morning. Maybe 90 minutes at night, you know, when there was more traffic. But that’s okay. Just popped in third-down or red-zone [tape to analyze], and I’m good to go.”

Last year Rivers was also giving his backup quarterback Kellen Clemens a ride, and the two of them studied together. This year Clemens is currently out of the NFL, and current Chargers backups Geno Smith and Cardale Jones presumably live closer to the facility. But Rivers will keep studying film alone, in the custom-made backseat of a luxury SUV.