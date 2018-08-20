Rams activate Dominique Easley

Getty Images

Aaron Donald remains absent from Rams practices, but the team will be getting another defensive lineman on the field this week.

The Rams announced that defensive tackle Dominique Easley has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Easley tore his ACL last August, so it has been quite a while since he’s been a full participant in practice for the team.

Easley joined the Rams in 2016 and had 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while appearing in all 16 games. He re-signed with the team as a free agent this offseason.

He’ll join Ndamukong Suh, Michael Brockers, Ethan Westbrooks, Tanzel Smart and fourth-round pick John Franklin among the defensive linemen working for the Rams while the Donald wait continues.