Rams extend right tackle Rob Havenstein

Getty Images

The Rams keep finding money for all the non-Aaron Donalds.

The Rams announced they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with right tackle Rob Havenstein, locking him up through 2022.

Havenstein has started all 43 games he’s played since entering the league.

The 2015 second-rounder was entering the final year of his rookie deal, and continues a string of extensions for other players, while Donald continues to stay away from the preseason while hoping for a new deal.

He joins Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks in getting extensions, while the team piled in defensive acquisitions such as Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib and Ndamukong Suh this offseason.