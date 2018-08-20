Report: AJ McCarron did not fracture his collarbone, will return soon

AP

The news from late Friday night didn’t sound good for AJ McCarron‘s bid to win the Bills’ starting quarterback job. As it turns out, McCarron will return to the competition soon.

A second opinion revealed McCarron did not fracture his collarbone, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That means he will get to resume his competition with Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen. Allen will start this week’s dress rehearsal game.

McCarron still might not win the job, but he won’t lose it by default.

The Buffalo News reported after Friday’s game that McCarron had a hairline fracture of the collarbone. Bills coach Sean McDermott refuted McCarron was injured, although he added that tests are “not totally conclusive.”

That’s what prompted McCarron to seek a second opinion.