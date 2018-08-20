Report: Cowboys to work out safety Jeron Johnson

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are working out former Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins safety Jeron Johnson on Tuesday, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Johnson spent five total seasons playing for Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard in Seattle when he served as secondary coach and defensive coordinator. He signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2011 and became one of the team’s core special teams pieces during their run to consecutive Super Bowl appearances. He spent a year with Washington in 2015 before returning to Seattle after a preseason spent with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnson did not play in the NFL last season after landing on injured reserve with the Jacksonville Jaguars late in training camp before eventually being released.

Dallas is looking for help at safety following injuries to Jameill Showers and Xavier Woods during the preseason. The team already added Dominick Sanders earlier on Monday with Johnson coming in for a look on Tuesday.

The Cowboys once pulled Jon Kitna out of a job coaching Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash. to serve as a backup quarterback to Kyle Orton in 2013 after injuries to Tony Romo. Johnson has been serving as an assistant coach at Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Wash.