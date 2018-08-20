Report: Matt Kalil dealing with a knee issue

Getty Images

Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil is missing his second straight day of practice, which complicates an already complicated situation for the Panthers.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Kalil is dealing with a knee issue.

Coach Ron Rivera described yesterday’s absence as a combination of a veteran’s day off and a precaution, and it’s unclear how much the problem was a factor Friday night.

Kalil had a few whiffs against the Dolphins, which may not have had anything to do with the knee. It was the kind of start they can ill afford with All-Pro right tackle Daryl Williams out for at least half the season, and left guard Amini Silatolu out after an MCL sprain earlier in camp.

The Panthers were using 2017 second-rounder Taylor Moton at right tackle (his natural position), but shifted him to the left in practice Monday. That forced them to further adjust on the line, and they’re quickly running out of options at right tackle.

Kalil has had an up-and-down run with the Panthers since signing a five-year, $55 million contract last offseason. But he was allegedly healthy coming into camp this year, though that apparently didn’t last long.