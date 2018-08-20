Report: Matt Kalil to visit Dr. James Andrews about his knee

Getty Images

Cam Newton can’t like how this is going: The Panthers lost offensive guard Andrew Norwell in free agency; right tackle Daryl Williams dislocated a kneecap and tore a medial collateral ligament in training camp; left guard Amini Silatolu is out with a MCL sprain; and now left tackle Matt Kalil has a knee issue.

Kalil will visit Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The renowned knee surgery performed both of Kalil’s arthroscopic knee surgeries in 2015.

The Panthers were hoping for more out of Kalil this season than last after he signed a five-year, $55 million deal.