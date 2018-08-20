Report: Raiders plan to make run at George Iloka

Getty Images

When word that the Bengals were going to release safety George Iloka broke on Sunday, it was natural to start thinking about where the five-year starter in the Cincinnati secondary might wind up next.

One team that came immediately to mind was the Raiders. Their defensive coordinator Paul Guenther had the same job in Cincinnati from 2014-2017, so he’s very familiar with Iloka and what he can do on the field.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Raiders will indeed make a run at signing Iloka and adding him to their secondary. Gehlken adds that finances will “dictate” whether or not a match will be made.

Guenther’s predecessor in Cincinnati was current Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the Vikings showed interest in signing Iloka as a free agent in 2016 before he re-signed with the Bengals. Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo are set to be the starting safeties in Minnesota and there’s been no word of renewed interest in Iloka since his release.