Report: Ravens bracing for multi-week suspension for Jimmy Smith

The Ravens are preparing to start the season without their top cornerback.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports that Smith is appealing a multi-week suspension for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. Smith, 30, left the team over the weekend after two days of joint practices with the Colts to meet with league officials Monday, per Zrebiec.

He did not play Monday night.

Smith’s violation is unclear.

The NFL was monitoring a child custody case between Smith and the mother of his first child last year, according to Zrebiec. The Baltimore Sun reported in November that Micaela Sanchez accused Smith of domestic violence and illegal drug use in a petition filed in the Baltimore County Court.