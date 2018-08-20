Riveron hints at possibility of replay for helmet rule

Posted by Mike Florio on August 20, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
Last night, I made the case for the league expanding replay to include the new rule against lowering the helmet, mentioning that NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron explained during Friday’s #PFTPM that replay had been discussed by the Competition Committee.

But then I did something fairly radical. I went back and listened to Riveron on this point, and it sounds like the door is more open than I’d previously believed.

“That was discussed by the Competition Committee,” Riveron said regarding the possibility of using replay review for helmet rule calls. “I know it’s been brought up again. But as you know we have rules and bylaws that we have to adhere to. Can that change before we go into the regular season? I don’t know but that’s part of what the Competition Committee will discuss as we go along here, and there’s always the possibility.”

He’s right about the “rules and bylaws,” but the NFL has a history of doing whatever it wants, whenever it wants, however it wants. If it wants to avert potential disaster by supporting real-time officiating as to the new helmet rule with replay review, it can. And it should.

But the clock is ticking. Once the season starts, it will be hard if not impossible to make further tweaks to the rules.

And so the question is whether the league hears the concerns, whether the league shares the concerns, and whether the league is willing to take steps aimed at addressing the concerns.

11 responses to "Riveron hints at possibility of replay for helmet rule

  2. The only thing I want to hear from Al Riveron is that he is stepping down immediately. He’s been an abject failure and never should have gotten the job in the first place.

    I actually miss Dean Blandino…what has the world come too. 😦

  3. Richard Sherman is right. They know the risks. Either let them play or just go ahead and transition it to the NFFL (National Flag Football League)…and then they can watch their revenues disappear.

  4. This is bordering on the insane. Literally. Why don’t we raise the spirits of men like Vince Lombardi, Tom Landry and George Halas and and ask them what they think of today’s NFL and the myriad of rules and game stoppages? This is not progress. It is regression. The NFL is entering “hospice care” if they keep this stuff up.

  5. The players can thank themselves ,they forced the league to do this when the lawsuits started to fly ,the league will still make money even though the game will suffer ,but the owners are not doing a CBA anymore they are doing a CYA ! And guess what the players are all for it converts to making millions and not having your head suffer the consequences!

  7. Or how about doing away with the rule all together. Because allowing it to be reviewed will only further give the officials incentives to throw a flag and just review it.

    If they want to keep the dumb rule then modify it that it’s only a flag when a player spear/launch with using the helmet ala Burfict and Trevathan hits, instead of whenever a player lowers their helmet which is nearly every play in football.

  8. The risk they take is based on them becoming millionaires with basically no education so it is worth it for many and if not they can find another way to make a living. Hell guys in my field get cancer at twice the rate of the general population but I take the risks for a change to provide a better life for my family .

  9. This would mean illegal contact, holding and PI should also be reviewable, along with roughing the passer, all of them are subjective-based rulings that all fans take issue with.

    If you do it with this, you’d have to do it for every single call they make.

    Why can’t they just be rational about it? If you led with the head (not your shoulder), it’s a 15 yard penalty.

    Most of the ones we’ve seen should not be penalties.

    There are repeate violators like cheapshot Mike Jenkins of Philly, wehre it’s clear they’re leading with the head in the wrong way.

    But, if your head is up and looking at the target, no way that can be a penalty. If you lead with the head, to dodge and go low at the ankles/shins to up end a player, that also should not be a penalty.

  10. Centered00 says:
    August 20, 2018 at 12:11 pm
    This is bordering on the insane. Literally. Why don’t we raise the spirits of men like Vince Lombardi, Tom Landry and George Halas and and ask them what they think of today’s NFL and the myriad of rules and game stoppages? This is not progress. It is regression. The NFL is entering “hospice care” if they keep this stuff up.

    Talk to Goodell and the cheating owners who are tying to get parity so they can sell the idea into London and beyond. If you have one dominant team (Pats), there is no parity.

    This is a way for him to fix games. Just watch.

    There will be completely made up “fouls” against the Pats defenders in key spots this year, vs AFC teams, especially if NE is leading in the game.

    Just watch.

  11. Bill Belichick-“just make everything reviewable”….. the G.O.A.T gets it right years before everyone else again….

